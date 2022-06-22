Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $501,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 52.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

