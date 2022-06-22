35,700 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

