Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,398 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 238.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of AEM opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

