Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $656,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

