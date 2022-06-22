11,173 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,173 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

