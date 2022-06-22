Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 13,313 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $90.98 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

