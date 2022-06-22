Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 523 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

