Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $230.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.35 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.71.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

