Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,606 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $41,899,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.