Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 141,797 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $270.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 84.48%. Research analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 177,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $211,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 213,661 shares of company stock valued at $257,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.