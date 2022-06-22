Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.48. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

