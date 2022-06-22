Veriti Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after buying an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,352,000 after buying an additional 522,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after buying an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

PNC opened at $156.49 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

