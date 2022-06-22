Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,985,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERAS stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

