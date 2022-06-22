Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

