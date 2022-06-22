Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,261 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,049,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

