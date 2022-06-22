Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 12,200 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 469,096 shares during the period.

ESPR stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $24.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.50) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

