Veriti Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,446.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $455.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.65 and a 200 day moving average of $537.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

