Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,010 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $121.36.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

