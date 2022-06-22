Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

