CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Trading Up 1.5%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 45,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 72,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

