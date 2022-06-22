Veriti Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.