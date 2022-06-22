Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 268.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 143,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 70.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 48,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

