Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

