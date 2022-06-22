Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 6,919 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned 0.67% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AADR opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

