Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,635 iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 379,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period.

BATS:SMMD opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

