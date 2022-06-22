Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $375,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

