Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $129,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,381 shares of company stock worth $198,970. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

