Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

