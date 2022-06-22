Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

