Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 792 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.41.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $460.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.52 and its 200 day moving average is $471.29. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

