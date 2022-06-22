Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $293,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

