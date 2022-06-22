4,771 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

