Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $89,000 in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $408.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

