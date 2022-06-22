Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $241,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,158,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,294,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,050,000 after acquiring an additional 99,645 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

