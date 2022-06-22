11,125 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,990,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,297,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,736,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06.

