Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,251 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.52. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

