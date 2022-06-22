Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $331,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,717,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 283,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GNL stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

