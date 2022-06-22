Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

