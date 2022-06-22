TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 209,893 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $101,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $779,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,596,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $741,665,000 after purchasing an additional 442,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

