Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of Lennar worth $108,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Lennar by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,930,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Lennar by 63.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.62.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.