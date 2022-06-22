Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra stock opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

