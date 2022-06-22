Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Position Decreased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Independent Bank by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Independent Bank by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $91,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.14 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

