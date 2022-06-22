Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

