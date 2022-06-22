Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $308.51 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average of $325.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

