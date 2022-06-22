Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

