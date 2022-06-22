Norges Bank Invests $204.56 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,223,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.