Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Insider Sean Mclennan Purchases 30,000 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) insider Sean Mclennan bought 30,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MTEM stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $4,740,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.