Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Insider Sean Mclennan Purchases 30,000 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) insider Sean Mclennan bought 30,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MTEM stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
