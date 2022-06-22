Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.85.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.19.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

