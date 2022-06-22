Norges Bank Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,914,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

