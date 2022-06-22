NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

